Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.39 and last traded at $90.67. Approximately 73,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 60,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

