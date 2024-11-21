EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,392 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

