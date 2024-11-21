EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

