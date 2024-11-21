EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

