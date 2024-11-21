EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $13,663.30 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $13,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,665.88. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,071 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $21,655.62.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.85 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $666.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.