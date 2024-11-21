Evercore ISI Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $130.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $123.09. 7,388,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $335,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.