EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.73. 853,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after buying an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

