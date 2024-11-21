Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 599,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,280,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 100,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 244,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 30,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

