Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Energizer stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

