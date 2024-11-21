Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 209,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 536,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Endava by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Endava by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

