Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 4404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 61.3% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 809,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 307,642 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $941,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.