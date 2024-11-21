Elizabeth Hurlburt Sells 140,027 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 140,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $1,565,501.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,538.46. This represents a 75.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $651.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.58.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 54.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $97,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

