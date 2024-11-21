Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.0 million-$369.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.9 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Elastic Trading Up 6.3 %

ESTC traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 4,615,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

