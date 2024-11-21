Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.0 million-$369.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.9 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

ESTC traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 4,615,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

