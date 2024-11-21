Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.680-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.