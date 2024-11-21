Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $372.52 and last traded at $372.10. 440,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,098,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.96 and a 200 day moving average of $322.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

