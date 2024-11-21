East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.70 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 93202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,276. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in East West Bancorp by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.