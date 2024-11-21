East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02). 646,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,081,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

East Star Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.43.

East Star Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.