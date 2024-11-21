Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 140.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

NYSE:DX opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

