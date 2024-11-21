Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

