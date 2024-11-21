Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.04, but opened at $136.00. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $134.20, with a volume of 643,549 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,517,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.