Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $193.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

