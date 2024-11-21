Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. 4,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 204,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. Analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,990,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,251,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

