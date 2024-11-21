Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $22.69. Deluxe shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 17,699 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $996.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,023.60. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

