Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
WDTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 23,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,082. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $55.77.
