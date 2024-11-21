DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.69 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,016.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,069.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,431.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,019.06.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Booking

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.