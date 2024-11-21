DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Plans $0.42 Dividend

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4216 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCCPY stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. DCC has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $27.83.
DCC Company Profile
