David C. Hardie Sells 44,699 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $575,723.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,439,848.24. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $551.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 689.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

