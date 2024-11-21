Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
