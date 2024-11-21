Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $49.21 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.