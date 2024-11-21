Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 103.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,948,000 after acquiring an additional 449,912 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $153.51 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

