Daniel J. Nova Buys 30,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,511.82. This represents a 24.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Up 12.5 %

TDUP stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 912,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $143.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 674,852 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 362,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 251,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 209,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

