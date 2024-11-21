Cypress Capital Group Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $223.61 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

