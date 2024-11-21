Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,581,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 139,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

