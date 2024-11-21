Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $392.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

