Cypress Capital Group Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 155,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 208,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

