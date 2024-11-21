Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 83264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Croda International Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
