CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans $0.26 Variable Dividend

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

CRH Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. CRH has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $102.51.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.