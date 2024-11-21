Creekside Partners Sells 1,827 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creekside Partners decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Creekside Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $244.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

