Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $377.97 and last traded at $377.34, with a volume of 261226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.24.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Corpay by 239.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Corpay by 47.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Corpay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

