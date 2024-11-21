Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

