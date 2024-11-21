Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 5163933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

