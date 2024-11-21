Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 264,269 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE TSN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

