Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $342.03 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average is $224.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.