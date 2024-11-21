Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 60,524 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 116.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of GWRE opened at $197.23 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $199.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,465.38, a P/E/G ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.
Insider Activity
In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
