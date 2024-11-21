Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,818,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,359,691 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.