Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 40,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 819,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 629.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

