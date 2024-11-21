Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 2,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

