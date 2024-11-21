Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 183.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 513,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $137.38 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

