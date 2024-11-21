Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $883.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.80. The firm has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $890.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

