CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of CMCX traded down GBX 39.56 ($0.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 298.94 ($3.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,832. The stock has a market capitalization of £836.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.46 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £296.94 ($375.73). Also, insider David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £43,463.87 ($54,996.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 288 shares of company stock worth $89,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

